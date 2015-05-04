MILAN May 4 Italian eyewear group Luxottica
posted a higher-than-expected 33 percent rise in
operating profit in the first quarter, which marked the debut of
its two newly-appointed chief executives.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the maker of Ray
Ban sunglasses came in at 358 million euros ($399 million),
topping a consensus forecast of 348 million euros thanks to
efforts to keep a lid on cost rises.
Revenues were broadly in line with analyst estimates at 2.2
billion euros, rising 5 percent at constant currencies.
Luxottica stuck with its full-year forecast of a mid-to-high
single digit increase in 2015 revenues, and predicted that
operating and net profits would rise twice as fast as that.
"We're getting ready for an aggressive second quarter. We
expect to close the first half firmly in line with our
guidance," co-chief Executive Massimo Vian told Reuters.
Vian, a veteran Luxottica executive, rose to the top
following the abrupt exits of two CEOs in the space of six weeks
last year due to frictions with Leonardo Del Vecchio, the
group's founder and main shareholder.
Vian, who oversees products and operations, was joined in
January by Adil Mehboob-Khan, a former Procter & Gamble
manager who became CEO for markets in a complex structure that
drew criticism from some analysts.
"The organisational model has completed the test phase and
delivered the initial results which are under your eyes," Vian
said in a telephone interview. "We are very pleased."
First-quarter sales rose 20 percent when including the
impact of a stronger dollar on Luxottica's U.S. revenues, which
account for more than half of the total.
The successful launch of Michael Kors glasses and recovering
sales at optical chain LensCrafters helped the U.S. market,
where Luxottica launched a reorganisation of Oakley, the
California-based sports eyewear brand acquired in 2007.
The flip side of a weaker euro was that it increased the
cost of Luxottica's production in China, which represents 42
percent of the total, and the United States, accounting for
another 10 percent. Vian said, however, that the group managed
to cut manufacturing and logistics costs by 3 percent at
constant currencies.
The optical retail business in Australia was the only weak
spot in the quarter, but that was offset by higher sales of
sunglasses, he said. Good weather compared to last year also
helped push European revenues.
Shares in Luxottica hit an all-time high of 62.5 euros last
month as investors bet on the boost from the stronger dollar.
The stock closed up 2.3 percent at 60.35 euros on Monday.
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Sabina Suzzi. Editing by Jane
Merriman)