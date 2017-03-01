* Adjusted 2016 EBIT down 0.7 pct, reported EBIT down 2.3
pct
* Market trends improved in past 2 weeks after soft patch
end-Jan
* Sees 2017 sales rising low to mid single digits ex-forex
By Valentina Za and Sabina Suzzi
MILAN, March 1 Ray Ban maker Luxottica
on Wednesday gave a cautious outlook for 2017 after reporting a
slight drop in operating profit for last year on slower sales
growth and rising investments.
The company, the world's biggest spectacles maker, has just
agreed a merger with top lens manufacturer Essilor to
create a global eyewear group with annual revenue of more than
15 billion euros.
The deal struck in January by Luxottica's founder and top
shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio and Essilor Chairman and CEO
Hubert Sagnieres still needs approval by Essilor shareholders
and anti-trust authorities in several countries.
The long-mooted merger will allow the businesses to tap more
easily into growing demand for eyeglasses as the global
population ages and awareness about eye care spreads. At the
same time, it will help them face challenges posed by e-commerce
and the investments needed to develop wearable technology.
In its annual results, Luxottica forecast revenue growth of
"low to mid" single-digits at constant currencies for this year
and said its adjusted operating profit would grow at between 0.8
and 1.0 times the rise in sales. It expects adjusted net profit
growing as much as revenues.
Luxottica's revenue growth slowed down last year due to
weaker consumer spending in the United States, its biggest
market, and restructuring initiatives launched by Del Vecchio
after he returned to the helm in late 2014, such as a move to
curb online discounts of Ray Ban sunglasses.
"Our outlook incorporates a degree of cautiousness," CEO
Massimo Vian told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"We're going to open more LensCrafters and Target stores in
the States this year as we approach our desired retail size ...
and there are a number of ongoing projects that have an impact
on the top line ... (at a time) when growth is not explosive."
Vian said market trends had improved in the past two weeks
after a soft patch between the end of January and mid-February.
"March is the key month, we're moderately optimistic," he
said. "We're holding up well in Europe ... LensCrafters must do
well in March."
Luxottica said adjusted operating profit, or earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT), fell 0.7 percent last year to 1.43
billion euros, just ahead of a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of
1.42 billion euros.
The group raised its dividend by 3.4 percent to 92 euro
cents per share.
The adjusted EBIT margin fell to 15.8 percent from 16
percent in 2015 as digital and retail investments hit
profitability. Investments rose by nearly 30 percent last year
to 650 million euros as Luxottica added a net 300 shops.
The adjusted results exclude one-off restructuring costs, a
payoff to former CEO Adil Mehboob-Khan who left in early 2016
after just a year in the job and one-off gains from the November
acquisition of Italian retail chain Salmoraighi & Viganò.
Luxottica reported in January a 0.8 percent increase in
adjusted sales to 9.1 billion euros.
Vian said the year had begun very well in Asia, where sales
suffered last year due to Luxottica's decision to cut most
independent distributors in favour of its own network of agents
and directly-owned shops.
"Let's be honest we had made some mistakes in late 2015 ...
entrusting too much of our distribution to intermediaries to
accelerate wholesale growth ... and we hurried to put a remedy
to that in the second half of 2016."
(Editing by Jane Merriman)