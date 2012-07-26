(Adds CEO interview, details, background)

* Q2 net up 20.6 pct to 195.5 mln euros, meets f' casts

* Sales up 15.2 pct to 1.88 bln eur; Italy, Spain down 4 pct

* CEO confident on 2012, sees July sales in line with H1

* CEO says expects "nothing good" in Italy, Spain

By Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi

MILAN, July 25 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is betting on sunny emerging markets to meet growth expectations for this year as European consumers cut fashion shopping in recession-hit Italy and Spain.

The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses said on Thursday net sales grew 15.2 percent to 1.88 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the three months to the end of June, meeting analysts' forecasts.

Second-quarter net profit outpaced revenue growth with a 20.6 percent increase to around 195 million euros, in line with expectations.

However, sales dropped 4 percent in Italy and Spain, where the euro zone crisis is hurting consumption of discretionary goods, Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters.

"I don't expect anything positive in Italy and Spain over the next 12 months," Guerra said.

Guerra said sales in July, a crucial month in the key sunny season, would come in line with the trend seen in the first half, when sales were up 15.1 percent.

"We are confident that these half-year results constitute a solid foundation for reaching our full-year 2012 objectives, although 2012 is clearly harder to predict," Guerra said in a statement.

Luxottica has said it expects profits to grow twice as fast as sales this year, which in turn are expected to rise by a high single-digit percentage, broadly in line with 2011.

WELL POSITIONED

The maker of fashion sunglasses for big names such as Prada and Bulgari sells around 20 percent of its eyewear in Europe and 60 percent in north America.

The group has further shielded itself from home headwinds by expanding its retail business in the key Latin American market.

The second quarter was also helped by favourable currency trends and higher pricing on its popular Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The group, which had a free cash flow of 180 million euros in the quarter, will continue to invest on the "right consumers", Guerra said, citing the integration of new retail operations in Latin America.

With a global presence and strong premium brands, Luxottica is among those luxury groups well positioned to weather muted growth in the industry this year.

Smaller Italian rival Safilo reported a 4 percent sales decline in the first quarter, hit by the phasing out of its contract with fashion house Giorgio Armani that it lost to Luxottica.

Industry analysts forecast the luxury industry will grow between 7 percent and 9 percent this year, from 11 percent in 2011. Concerns have also mounted about a slowing economy in China, a crucial market for European luxury makers.

French luxury groups LVMH and PPR dismissed concerns over an impact of softer growth in China on Thursday, when they reported strong second-quarter results.

The stock market still seems to favour the sector, seen as resilient to economic crises, and stocks such as Luxottica have outperformed the broader market this year, trading at a premium or in line with their historical multiples at a time when many sectors carry steep discounts. (Editing by David Holmes)