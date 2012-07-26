(Adds CEO interview, details, background)
* Q2 net up 20.6 pct to 195.5 mln euros, meets f' casts
* Sales up 15.2 pct to 1.88 bln eur; Italy, Spain down 4 pct
* CEO confident on 2012, sees July sales in line with H1
* CEO says expects "nothing good" in Italy, Spain
By Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi
MILAN, July 25 Italy's Luxottica, the
world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is betting on sunny
emerging markets to meet growth expectations for this year as
European consumers cut fashion shopping in recession-hit Italy
and Spain.
The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses said on Thursday
net sales grew 15.2 percent to 1.88 billion euros ($2.3 billion)
in the three months to the end of June, meeting analysts'
forecasts.
Second-quarter net profit outpaced revenue growth with a
20.6 percent increase to around 195 million euros, in line with
expectations.
However, sales dropped 4 percent in Italy and Spain, where
the euro zone crisis is hurting consumption of discretionary
goods, Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters.
"I don't expect anything positive in Italy and Spain over
the next 12 months," Guerra said.
Guerra said sales in July, a crucial month in the key sunny
season, would come in line with the trend seen in the first
half, when sales were up 15.1 percent.
"We are confident that these half-year results constitute a
solid foundation for reaching our full-year 2012 objectives,
although 2012 is clearly harder to predict," Guerra said in a
statement.
Luxottica has said it expects profits to grow twice as fast
as sales this year, which in turn are expected to rise by a high
single-digit percentage, broadly in line with 2011.
WELL POSITIONED
The maker of fashion sunglasses for big names such as Prada
and Bulgari sells around 20 percent of its
eyewear in Europe and 60 percent in north America.
The group has further shielded itself from home headwinds by
expanding its retail business in the key Latin American market.
The second quarter was also helped by favourable currency
trends and higher pricing on its popular Ray-Ban sunglasses.
The group, which had a free cash flow of 180 million euros
in the quarter, will continue to invest on the "right
consumers", Guerra said, citing the integration of new retail
operations in Latin America.
With a global presence and strong premium brands, Luxottica
is among those luxury groups well positioned to weather muted
growth in the industry this year.
Smaller Italian rival Safilo reported a 4 percent
sales decline in the first quarter, hit by the phasing out of
its contract with fashion house Giorgio Armani that it lost to
Luxottica.
Industry analysts forecast the luxury industry will grow
between 7 percent and 9 percent this year, from 11 percent in
2011. Concerns have also mounted about a slowing economy in
China, a crucial market for European luxury makers.
French luxury groups LVMH and PPR
dismissed concerns over an impact of softer growth in China on
Thursday, when they reported strong second-quarter results.
The stock market still seems to favour the sector, seen as
resilient to economic crises, and stocks such as Luxottica have
outperformed the broader market this year, trading at a premium
or in line with their historical multiples at a time when many
sectors carry steep discounts.
(Editing by David Holmes)