By Claudia Cristoferi and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, March 1 Luxottica has appointed
to its board a close associate of the group's founder Leonardo
Del Vecchio in a move that could deepen governance concerns at
the world's largest eyewear maker after the departure of three
CEOs in quick succession.
The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses said on Tuesday
Francesco Milleri, a business and IT consultant, had been
appointed "director with deputy functions to assist the
Executive Chairman (Del Vecchio)".
Sources close to the matter have told Reuters that Milleri,
a long-standing aide to the Del Vecchio family, has been playing
an increasingly active role at Luxottica in the past two years,
and that upset some top executives.
His board appointment cements his position as the right-hand
man to 80-year old Del Vecchio but is unlikely to quell fears
about management instability and the ability of the group's
founder to steer the glasses company in a more challenging
market.
"As practice goes this is hardly the best, especially after
Del Vecchio concentrated powers in his own hands. It also
worsens the profile of the board," a corporate governance expert
said speaking on condition of anonymity.
Del Vecchio tightened his grip on the company he founded in
1961 by taking on executive powers at the end of January, when
Luxottica announced the exit of co-CEO Adil Mehboob-Khan.
Massimo Vian, who had been joint CEO in charge of products and
operations, became the sole chief executive.
On Tuesday, Del Vecchio said in a statement that Luxottica
had a very clear governance structure and that Milleri's
appointment did not change that.
"Milleri is not a new CEO but will act under my coordination
and under my responsibility as executive chairman," he said.
Del Vecchio is well regarded and credited with turning
Luxottica into a global player by buying coveted brands. He owns
66.5 percent of Luxottica, the world's top spectacles maker,
with revenues of 9 billion euros ($9.76 billion).
But the recurrent management changes are raising questions
about his succession plans and strategy, analysts said.
Khan, who had joined as co-CEO from Procter & Gamble only a
year ago to smooth over a previous management crisis, was the
third CEO to leave the company in 17 months.
Long-standing CEO Andrea Guerra stepped down in 2014
following a rift with Del Vecchio. His successor, Enrico
Cavatorta left after only six weeks into the job, also due to
differences with Del Vecchio.
The upheaval has come at a delicate juncture for Luxottica
which is looking to increase its presence in Asia and develop
more retail and online business. Year-to-date, its shares have
fallen around 12 percent.
On Tuesday Luxottica confirmed its outlook for mid-to-high
single digit sales growth to 2018 but trimmed profit guidance to
help fund investments. Profits to 2018 are expected to grow at
1.5 times sales growth, down from a long-standing "rule of
thumb" guidance of two times.
The company, which reported a 22.5 percent rise in adjusted
operating profit to 1.4 billion euros last year, said it planned
to spend more than 1.5 billion to 2018. Spending will focus on
boosting online and distribution channels and beefing up retail
business in North America and Asia with more than 1,000 new
outlets to be opened.
"We want smaller, leaner shops so we can open more of
them...and allow orders to be made using mobile technology," CEO
Vian told Reuters.
Vian dismissed recent press speculation that the group was
considering an acquisition of Essilor or Carl Zeiss.
"There are no M&A talks under way with these companies."
