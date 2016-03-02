(Adds Del Vecchio comment, details, analyst)
By Silvia Aloisi and Claudia Cristoferi
MILAN, March 2 The 80-year-old founder of
Luxottica, who returned to lead the world's top eyewear maker
after the exit of three CEOs in quick succession, sought to
address governance concerns on Wednesday, saying he would hand
over to internal managers "in a few years".
Leonardo Del Vecchio, who has a 66.5 percent stake in
Luxottica through a family holding, has attracted criticism from
some analysts and corporate governance experts over his apparent
reluctance to cede control of the firm he founded in 1961.
He tightened his grip by taking on executive powers at the
end of January, when Luxottica announced the departure
of co-CEO Adil Mehboob-Khan after just a year in the job.
Massimo Vian, who had been joint CEO in charge of products
and operations, became the sole CEO, but with a limited remit.
In a message to investors after Luxottica reported results
on Tuesday, Del Vecchio said he had not resumed a leading role
because the group was in trouble, but to grow its retail and
e-commerce businesses as well as top brands Oakley and Ray-Ban.
He also said Luxottica was eyeing the high-margin lens
sector, even though the company said on Tuesday it was not in
tie-up talks with lens producers Essilor or Carl
Weiss.
"In a few years, my plan is to return to my previous role of
non-executive chairman and shareholder," Del Vecchio said,
adding he would hand over to internal managers backed by a
"strong and independent board of directors, as it is now".
Shares in Luxottica, down 12 percent this year, fell a
further 3.6 percent on Wednesday after it trimmed its profit
guidance to 2018 and said it would not pay a special dividend.
Luxottica also on Tuesday appointed to its board Francesco
Milleri, a close associate of the Del Vecchio family, in a move
some observers said exacerbated worries about transparency and
governance.
In an unusual move, Del Vecchio issued a separate statement
to say Milleri, a business and IT consultant, was not "a new
CEO" but would assist him in his functions. Sources have said
Milleri's growing influence at Luxottica has upset some top
executives.
Del Vecchio, who has said none of his six children should
carry the burden of such a big firm, is widely respected for
having built Luxottica into a global player with revenues of 9
billion euros ($9.8 billion).
In a research note, JP Morgan analysts highlighted ongoing
governance concerns and said Luxottica's sales guidance for 2016
of 5-6 percent at constant foreign exchange rates compared with
analyst estimates of 7-8 percent growth.
