By Silvia Aloisi and Claudia Cristoferi
MILAN, April 28 The world's largest eyewear
group Luxottica said like-for-like sales fell 3.5
percent in the first quarter, hit by a recently introduced
policy of reducing discounts and promotions online and across
its retail network.
The fall compared with a 0.5 percent increase in the last
quarter of 2016 and a 1.6 percent rise in January-March last
year.
Overall first-quarter sales at constant currencies rose 1.9
percent, broadly in line with expectations, as growth in Europe
and Latin America was largely offset by weak consumer spending
in the United States, the company's biggest market.
The maker of Ray Ban sunglasses said first-quarter sales
totalled 2.38 billion euros ($2.60 billion), compared with
analysts' average forecast of 2.37 billion euros as compiled by
Thomson Reuters.
Luxottica, which is merging with the world's top lens
producer Essilor to create an eyewear powerhouse with
16 billion euros in revenue, is targeting low-to-mid
single-digit growth in sales at constant currencies this year.
Including the impact of currency moves, first-quarter sales
rose 5.2 percent, helped by the group's expanding retail
network.
"This is not a particularly good set of results," said Luca
Solca, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas. "Overall top line growth
is in line with expectations - but this result is supported by
perimeter (Salmoiraghi) and store openings," he said, referring
to Luxottica's move to acquire full ownership of optical chain
Salmoiraghi & Vigano in late 2016.
Luxottica's revenues have suffered in recent quarters as the
group introduced a new policy aimed at curbing online discounts
of its biggest brand Ray Ban and cut ties with several
independent distributors in China.
Chief Financial Officer Stefano Grassi told a conference
call with analysts the new strategy had actually had a smaller
impact on first-quarter revenues than initially expected by the
company. He said like-for-like sales were expected to improve
during 2017.
Overall retail sales grew 3.3 percent at constant currencies
in January-March to 1.426 billion euros, while wholesale revenue
was flat. In North America, where Luxottica makes nearly 60
percent of its revenues, sales fell 2.5 percent at constant
currencies, countering a 17.4 percent surge in Europe and a 5.5
percent increase in Latin America.
Luxottica's soft start to the year compares with a 7 percent
rise in first-quarter revenue reported by France's Essilor
earlier this week, net of currency moves.
The Italian group said the second quarter had had a positive
start and confirmed its outlook for the year.
Luxottica and Essilor expect to complete their merger,
announced in January, by the end of the year after receiving a
green light from various antitrust authorities.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
