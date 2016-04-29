MILAN, April 29 Annual sales growth at Ray-Ban maker Luxottica eased in the first quarter as the Italian eyewear group suffered due to weakness in Hong Kong and a falling Brazilian currency.

Luxottica reported net sales of 2.266 billion euros ($2.6 billion) for the January-March period, up 0.6 percent in adjusted terms from a year earlier and a touch below a Reuters analyst consensus forecast of 2.275 billion euros.

The growth rate was 9 percent in the last quarter of 2015.

Sales in the first three months of this year rose 1.8 percent when excluding currency moves and Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio confirmed the group's 2016 goal of a 5-6 percent growth in sales at constant currencies.

Revenues grew in Luxottica's main North American market, thanks to the group's optical retail network, as sales of sunglasses stagnated. Europe also performed well despite fewer tourists in London and Paris.

Sales shrank in Asia Pacific, hurt by the poor performance of Hong Kong and Macau. They also fell in Latin America due to currency depreciation.

Luxottica said the comparison with the first quarter of last year was particularly penalising due to a calendar effect that would be offset in coming quarters. Sales in the first three months of 2015 had also been boosted by the market launch in January of Michael Kors' branded eyewear.

The group, which has lost three CEOs in 17 months and is headed by Del Vecchio as executive chairman and CEO Massimo Vian, on Friday appointed Francesco Milleri as Deputy Chairman. A consultant of the company and a close aide of Del Vecchio, Milleri joined the board in March with the task of supporting the chairman.

($1 = 0.8734 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)