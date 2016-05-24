MILAN May 24 Global sales of personal luxury
goods will rise this year but only moderately, with higher
spending in Japan and Europe compensating for flat trends in
Asia and the United States, an industry report showed on
Tuesday.
The sector - including fashion accessories, homeware,
jewellery and watches but not cars, yachts and fine art - will
grow no more than 2 percent this year, according to a study by
consultancy group Bain & Co and Italian luxury industry
association Altagamma.
Japan is expected to be the fastest growing market for
luxury goods this year, with sales seen up 5 percent, helped by
spending from incoming Chinese tourists, the report added.
Sales in China were expected to rebound after three years of
decline, but Hong Kong and Macao will struggle to grow.
"Growth year on year is always more restrained but the
sector is performing better than almost all the other industrial
branches," Altagamma Vice President Armando Branchini said in a
statement.
A strong dollar and uncertain consumer confidence ahead of
presidential elections is expected to weigh on demand for luxury
in the United States, while local spending will outweigh a
slowdown in tourism in Europe on the back of security threats.
Cosmetics and leather, shoes and accessories will be the
best selling product categories this year while so-called hard
luxury, represented by jewellery and watches, will not grow.
In coming years, the luxury market is expected to keep
expanding at an average annual rate of 2-3 percent, mainly
driven by growth in China.
"All eyes are turned towards China, key in guiding the
relaunch (of the sector), and on the recovery of the United
States, where currently local consumption is not able to
counterbalance the absence of tourism spending," Bain and Co
partner Claudia D'Arpizio said.
By 2020, Chinese buyers will represent 34 percent of overall
consumption, helped by more than 40 million new middle-class
consumers, the study added.
At the end of 2015 the market was up 13 percent to a value
of 253 billion euros ($282 billion). It grew 1 percent at
constant exchange rates.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by William Hardy)