LONDON, Sept 7 Classic cars such as Ferraris,
Bugattis and Bentleys soared by 28 percent in value in the year
to June, outstripping gold, art and luxury London property
thanks to rising demand from wealthy Asians.
Property consultancy Knight Frank, which publishes an index
tracking the performance of luxury goods, said the world's
wealthy were putting more money into tangible items that they
could enjoy as the world economy looks to be recovering.
In July, a rare 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196 in which five-time
Formula 1 World Champion driver Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina
won two grands prix, was sold at auction for 19.6 million pounds
($30.6 million), making it the most expensive car ever sold at
auction.
"It's an asset class that's very rare and it's very
aspirational," said Andrew Shirley, editor of the report. "A lot
of Asian high net worth individuals have acquired classic
cars...They keep them in their garage in the UK or Europe and
they come over and drive them in rallies."
This is in stark contrast to gold, seen as a safe
haven investment in difficult periods, whose value has slumped
by 23 percent over the same period following a 12-year bull run.
"The thing about gold is that it's tangible in the sense
it's a physical thing but there's no great enjoyment to be had
from gold...Whereas a classic car, it's still a safe haven play
but it's something you're going to enjoy," Shirley said.
After classic cars, the next biggest gainers in the index
were coins and stamps, up 9 and 7 percent respectively. Art,
which had surged in value in the run-up to the credit crunch,
fell 6 percent over the period as buyers become more cautious
and selective, he said.