PARIS Oct 17 The combined wealth of all
individuals has fallen this year for the first time since the
financial crisis of 2007-08, with a drop in austerity-hit Europe
outweighing a small increase in China, a Credit Suisse report
has found.
The study found the wealth of all individuals - defined as
assets such as income, real estate, savings and investments less
debt - fell 5 percent in dollar terms to $223 trillion by
mid-2012 from the same time the year before.
The main driver of the decline was Europe, where wealth fell
14 percent in dollar terms. But the study also attributed the
fall to economic recessions in a broader range of countries,
lower equity prices and relatively subdued housing markets.
Meanwhile, wealth in China grew 3 percent in dollar terms,
the biggest winner this year, Credit Suisse said.
At constant exchange rates, global wealth rose 1 percent
over the period, the smallest increase since the 2007-08 crisis.
The report published on Wednesday noted the European luxury
goods sector had proven resilient, posting organic growth, which
excludes acquisitions, at a high-teen percentage in the 12
months to June 30.
But Credit Suisse said it was cautious looking through to
the second half of 2013, forecasting top-line growth would slow
to 7-8 percent with "a high level of uncertainty and no visible
prospects of growth acceleration until the second half of 2013."
It said a weak macroeconomic environment in Europe, rising
taxation for the rich and wealth erosion should take its toll on
luxury sales in the region, a trend which would be somewhat
mitigated by tourist buyers from emerging markets.
It also predicted sales momentum in China - the luxury
market's biggest driver of growth - should be impacted by an
economic slowdown and a pullback on gift-giving, which would
continue to weigh on luxury sales in China until a change in the
country's leadership was complete.
China's ruling Communist Party is preparing for a
once-in-a-decade leadership transition next month which could
imply changes in the country's policies and economics.
WEALTH CREATION
The report comes after consultancy Bain on Monday forecast
global luxury sales growth would drop to 5 percent at constant
currencies this year from 13 percent last year.
Meanwhile, the latest trading update from LVMH,
the world's biggest luxury group, showed a sequential slowdown
in sales growth for the third quarter running as Chinese and
Europeans cut spending.
The Credit Suisse report forecast total household wealth
would increase by an average of 8 percent annually over the next
five years, driven by emerging markets like China, Brazil,
Malaysia, Russia or India.
Mean wealth per adult is projected to rise to $67,000 by
2017 from $48,500 in 2012.
Today, emerging market consumers account for around 50
percent of luxury sales for the big luxury names, a proportion
that Credit Suisse expects to increase given the faster wealth
creation in emerging markets.
China is expected to surpass Japan as the second-wealthiest
country in the world by 2017 while the United States should
maintain its leading position, the report said.
It also found the United States was still the largest
individual luxury market in the world - except for watches - but
relative to the aggregate wealth of the country, penetration of
European luxury goods was lower than in other regions.
"Part of this is cultural, part is brand awareness and part
is a long-term penetration opportunity for European luxury
names," the report said.
Spending on luxury relative to wealth levels or number of
millionaires remains much higher in Asia and to a lower extent
in Europe and Japan, it said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)