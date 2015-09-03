PARIS, Sept 3 Eurazeo is investing 20 million euros ($22.57 million) in a 33 million-euro fund raising round by second-hand luxury goods online retailer Vestiaire Collective, giving the French investment fund exposure to a booming market.

Founded in Paris by six entrepreneurs in 2009, Vestiaire Collective sells previously owned luxury items such as $500 Prada shoes and $300 Isabel Marant sweaters. It takes a 25 percent commission on each sale.

Sellers gets their money only once the transaction goes through, saving the website from owning any inventory.

Vestiaire Collective says it accepts only up to 70 percent of products offered for sale by people and authenticates each item before photographing it and posting it on its site.

Rare items such as $12,000 Hermes Birkin handbags can be more expensive than in boutiques but generally, leather goods are 10-15 percent cheaper than in shops and when it comes to clothing, the discount can be bigger.

"The pre-owned luxury fashion market has genuine growth potential and will thrive as the market accelerates towards hyper-consumerism," said Virginie Morgon, Eurazeo Deputy Chief Executive. "People increasingly do not hold on to their luxury goods very long and are keen to sell them in order to purchase new items."

The market for second-hand online luxury goods was estimated at around 2-4 billion euros in 2014 by various consultancies.

The site, which employs 180, operates in France, Britain, Italy and Germany. It plans to use the newly raised funds partly to hire staff and expand in countries such as Spain and the United States, where it will compete against consignment websites such as Therealreal.

Last year, Vestiaire Collective sold merchandise worth 45 million euros and expects that to more than double to around 100 million euros within the next six to 12 months, Morgon said.

In the six months to June 30, the total amount of merchandise sold on the website rose 85 percent, up from 70 percent in the 12 months to Dec. 31 last year.

Morgon declined to divulge the exact size of the minority stake Eurazeo would be acquiring or reveal the value the deal gave the company.

Eurazeo is investing fresh funds alongside other existing shareholders, including the fashion publishing group Conde Nast, Balderton Capital, which invested in online fashion retailer Yoox as well as the funds Ventech and IdInvest.

Eurazeo will be represented on the board of Vestiaire Collective by Christian Blanckaert, former vice chairman of French luxury goods maker Hermes and board member of jacket maker Moncler, another Eurazeo investment. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by David Evans)