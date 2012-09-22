* Investors' appetite for Europe brands strong - Sheikh
Al-Sabah
* Says investors interested in luxury real estate
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, Sept 22 Investors from emerging countries
are hunting for cheaper luxury brands in Europe as the economic
turmoil pushes valuations down, Kuwaiti luxury retailer Sheikh
Majed Al-Sabah told Reuters.
As concerns about the economy spread to the resilient luxury
industry, analysts expect the price of luxury assets to go down.
"All Europe is on sale. Europe is a bargain," Al-Sabah, a
board member of Kuwaiti premier property developer Tamdeen
Group, said at the presentation of his TFK fragrance collection
ahead of the Milan fashion week on Tuesday.
The July sale of private equity firm Permira's fashion house
Valentino to the Qatari royal family was valued at around 700
million euros ($909 million), or 2.2 times historical sales, in
line with the luxury sector's average.
In 2001, LVMH bought Prada's stake in Fendi for 1.2 billion
euros, or 4 times historical sales.
"Those times are over," Al-Sabah said, adding investors were
looking for real estate opportunities such as luxury resorts.
As consumers become more affluent they move from
accumulating goods to buying experiences, international luxury
market specialists Ledbury Research said in a report.
Experiential luxury makes up over half of luxury spending in
most countries, including emerging nations, according to Boston
Consulting Group.
Individuals with over $1 million in investable assets put 37
percent of their wealth in property, 18 percent in cash, and
only 17 percent in stocks this year, Ledbury said.
However, lower valuations may prompt independent European
brands to keep investors waiting.
Family-run groups Roberto Cavalli and Versace have said they
would consider a sale only at the right time and conditions.
Designers are also afraid of losing their independence.
"I would like a partner, but the right one," Italian
designer Antonio Berardi, who shows his collections in London,
told Reuters at the Milan fashion week on Friday.
Al-Sabah, a member of the Kuwaiti royal family and the first
to bring American brands Donna Karan and Ralph Lauren to Kuwait
in the early 90s, said he was not looking for acquisitions but
preferred to develop local brands in the Middle East.
He said he was working on a luxury department store concept
in Kuwait City called "The Exhibition Hall" to launch in 2014
were arts and fashion would share the same space.
The project involves former Gucci brand chief executive
Giacomo Santucci and architect Rem Koolhas, who have already
worked for Prada.
($1 = 0.7699 euros)
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)