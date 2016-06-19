MILAN, June 19 Salvatore Ferragamo
will focus on boosting profits this year to combat lower growth
in the luxury industry as a whole, its outgoing chief executive
said on Sunday.
Slower economic growth in China, plunging oil prices,
volatile exchange rates and security threats that have curbed
tourist flows have all put the brakes on spending on upmarket
handbags, shoes and other accessories.
Ferragamo posted a larger-than-expected 5 percent rise in
first-quarter core profit in May but revenue fell 2 percent to
321 million euros ($362 million).
Speaking before the brand's menswear show at Milan Men's
Fashion Week, Chief Executive Michele Norsa said the luxury
sector would have to focus on managing risks.
"Growth will not be as strong as in past years, when the
Chinese economy and new markets have been opportunities for the
industry," said Norsa.
He said Florence-based Ferragamo, whose founder designed
ballet shoes for Audrey Hepburn, is on track to continue
increasing profitability and that it would not be affected if
Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Ferragamo will continue to focus on widening the profit
margins on its products rather than pushing sales, "given the
growth of volumes will be hard to forecast", Norsa said.
Norsa, who has been at the helm of the luxury group for a
decade and presided over its stock market debut in 2011, is due
to leave by the end of the year. He will be replaced by Eraldo
Poletto, former head of handbag maker Furla.
Ferragamo's shares have more than doubled in value in the
five years since the listing, but have slid 9 percent so far
this year as the luxury industry faces weakened demand.
($1 = 0.8866 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by David Clarke)