MILAN Nov 12 Sales at Salvatore Ferragamo
stagnated in the third quarter as softer consumer
spending in China and fewer tourists travelling to the United
Stated hit the Italian luxury group.
Ferragamo said revenues totalled 298 million euros in the
three months between July and September, a touch below a Thomson
Reuters SmartEstimate of 304 million euros and in line with the
previous year. At constant currencies, sales fell 1 percent.
Asia Pacific, which is the biggest market for the Florentine
shoemaker, saw a 5 percent decline in sales in the first nine
months of the year when stripping out currency moves.
Ferragamo said trends in Hong Kong deteriorated further in
the third quarter. By contrast, Japan saw a strong performance
in the same period also thanks to Chinese tourists.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) stood at 53 million euros in July-September, or 17.7
percent of sales. Analysts had looked for an EBITDA of 58
million euros, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
Like-for-like sales at Ferragamo's own retail network, which
account for 60 percent of group sales, fell 2 percent in the
first nine months due to a weak third quarter after a flat first
half.
