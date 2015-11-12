(Recasts with comments from conference call)
MILAN Nov 12 Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo
will strive to meet "challenging" market expectations
on 2015 earnings after reporting soft third-quarter results as
unsuccessful currency hedging compounded weakness in China and
the United States.
The Florence-based luxury goods maker said on Thursday that
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) stood at 53 million euros ($57.1 million) in the three
months to Sept. 30, down from 60 million euros in the same
period last year.
Analysts had looked for EBITDA of 58 million euros,
according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
Ferragamo said that both revenue and core profit had
suffered a 21 million euro hit from its hedging moves.
Revenue totalled 299 million euros in the quarter, in line
with the previous year and a touch below a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate of 304 million euros. At constant currencies,
sales fell 1 percent.
Consensus forecasts for full-year revenue of 1.42 billion
euros and core profit of 315 million euros are "quite
challenging but something that we have in mind", Chief Financial
Officer Ernesto Greco said on an analysts' call.
The Christmas season would be key, he added.
Ferragamo's biggest market, Asia Pacific, experienced a 5
percent decline in sales in the first nine months of the year
net of currency moves.
Ferragamo said trends in Hong Kong deteriorated further in
the third quarter. By contrast, Japan saw a strong performance
thanks to Chinese tourists.
Like-for-like sales at Ferragamo's own retail network, which
accounts for 60 percent of group sales, fell 2 percent in the
first nine months because of a weak third quarter after a flat
first half.
Weakness in China, where economic growth has slowed more
than expected, and the United States, as a strong dollar hits
tourist flows, have weighed on several luxury goods companies in
recent months.
($1 = 0.9285 euros)
