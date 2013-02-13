LONDON Feb 13 London's colonies of super-rich
have stopped spending freely over the last five years and the
sellers of luxury cars in the millionaire ghetto of Mayfair
report having to work as hard as their suburban mass market
counterparts.
Upmarket car dealership HR Owen last month said 2012
earnings - due to be published in March - will beat market
forecasts following robust sales of Lamborghinis, Ferraris,
Bentleys and Rolls Royces.
But recession-busting sales obscure the challenge of
adapting to a changing market that has seen a steady loss in the
supply of bonus-rich bankers and hedge fund managers since the
2008 financial crisis, management and staff say.
"There is still wealth within London, there's no doubt about
that, but you're having to farm a lot harder to get your share
of it," HR Owen's chief executive Joe Doyle told Reuters.
Britain's largest luxury and supercar dealership has worked
hard to keep up with changing customer habits, investing in
technology to help buyers look at cars online, as well as
dreaming up new sales strategies.
At the firm's Jack Barclay showroom on Berkeley Square,
staff have found displaying a pair of Bugatti supercars near the
shop window, each worth well over $1 million, has kept customers
coming through the doors.
Anita Krizsan, who is based at the showroom, is selling more
Bugattis than anyone else in the world - 10 in the last 12
months, compared to around three by her nearest rival who works
in the Middle East.
Staff at the store have also got used to wiping the
head-height smudges off the windows left by passers-by pressing
their noses against the glass as they gawp at the Bugattis from
the street, Krizsan says.
The Bugatti appeals to "petrolheads" - enthusiasts who
appreciate it as a limited edition, technically and
aesthetically pleasing supercar that is also a pleasure to
drive, says Krizsan's boss, general manager Derek Bennett.
The aficionado can be tempted into buying during tougher
economic times while the non-enthusiast will balk more at a
price tag well over $1 million however rich they are.
But even with wealthy petrolheads it is not easy going,
Bennett says. Customers can procrastinate for up to two years
before a Bugatti sale is closed.
"Our list of prospects could be a list of names we've been
looking at since 2009," he said.
The claims of estate agents, jewellery retailers, high end
hoteliers and private bankers to be surfing a boom as waves of
super-rich arrive in London should be treated with some
scepticism, Bennett says.
"I've heard all these arguments about super wealth in
London. If these oligarchs were as busy as (people) think they
are, then we'd all be sold out."