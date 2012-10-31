* Perfume-makers fear for future of leading brands
* Advisory body recommends limits for key ingredients
* EU Commission says consulting widely on issue
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Oct 31 Perfume-makers are urging the
European Commission to back down from possible legislation they
fear could kill top fragrances by restricting natural
ingredients linked to allergies, industry sources say.
Luxury brands fear the EU could force them to change
formulas across the $24.3 billion premium fragrance industry,
altering some of the world's most iconic scents, such as Chanel
No. 5, created in 1921.
Hundreds of perfumes, including Miss Dior and many Guerlain
scents, would have to be reformulated if the EU executive turns
into law the recommendations issued in July by the advisory
Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS).
Companies say the scents of leading brands would never smell
the same, and perfume-creators would be left in future with a
much smaller palette of ingredients.
"It would be the end of beautiful perfumes if we could not
use these ingredients," Francoise Montenay, non-executive
chairwoman of Chanel, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The committee estimates 1-3 percent of people in Europe are
allergic or potentially allergic to ingredients found in
perfumes - a number it considers high enough to justify concern.
"All citizens are entitled to the same protection," SCCS
Working Group chairman Ian White, from London's St John's
Institute of Dermatology, told Reuters.
It recommended restricting the concentration of 12
substances - including citral, found in lemon and tangerine
oils; coumarin, found in tropical tonka beans; and eugenol,
found in rose oil - to 0.01 percent of the finished product.
And it proposed an outright ban on tree moss and oak moss,
which provides distinctive woody base notes in Chanel's No.5 and
Dior's Miss Dior.
"(These ingredients are) the spine of about 90 percent of
fine fragrances," said Pierre Sivac, Chairman of the
International Fragrance Association (IFRA), whose members
include America's International Flavors & Fragrances and
Switzerland's Givaudan.
The EU Commission's health and consumer Directorate General
told Reuters it was in talks with all concerned parties,
including perfume-makers, to assess the SCCS's recommendations
and potential impact on the industry.
"In light of the SCCS opinion, the Commission is currently
reflecting on the regulatory measures to implement the
scientific opinion into the cosmetics legislation and ensure
appropriate protection of consumers," the Commission said.
CULTURAL HERITAGE AT STAKE
The impact would be felt by big luxury groups such as LVMH
, which owns Dior and Guerlain, right down to hundreds
of small plant growers around the world.
"It is essential to preserve Europe's olfactory cultural
heritage," LVMH said in an e-mailed statement, stressing
nonetheless the well-being of consumers was a "major concern".
Any new laws curtailing the use of natural scents would also
impact fragrance-producers such as Givaudan and Firmenich as
well as Germany's Symrise, Japan's Takasago and
Robertet in France's scents-producing town of Grasse.
Industry sources say they expected regulatory proposals by
January 2014. However the Commission declined to comment on a
timeframe for possible legislation.
Trade associations including IFRA and Cosmetics Europe,
whose members are perfume and cosmetics companies such as LVMH,
are aiming to submit a joint industry proposal to the Commission
by the end of 2012, the same industry sources said.
