PARIS, April 8 French luxury cruise line Ponant plans to almost double its fleet of ships over the next three years to expand into new regions after trips to far-flung destinations such as the Antarctic helped lift sales by 40 percent last year.

Boosted by the arrival of a fifth vessel, revenue reached 165 million euros ($187 million) in 2015, with passenger numbers rising to 30,000, Ponant said on Friday.

"There is more and more interest in making trips to unusual destinations," said Jean-Emmanuel Sauvee, founder and chairman of Ponant. "This is helping luxury cruise companies like us."

Consumer spending on luxury experiences such as travel, food and hotels last year outgrew spending on luxury products such as jewellery, watches, handbags and clothing, according to consultancy Bain & Co.

Ponant sells cruises to places such as Alaska, Greenland, the Baltic Sea, the Russian far east, the Kamchatka peninsula, the Arctic and the Antarctic.

It competes with companies such as Silversea, Crystal cruises and Seabourn, which is owned by Carnival Corp, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, controlled by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Sauvee, who started Ponant operations with one cruise ship in 1991, said the fleet would increase to nine ships within three years and cover new regions such as Latin America and the Indian Ocean. Before last year, sales had been rising over 20 percent annually.

Ponant was acquired last year by Artemis, the Pinault family investment vehicle that controls Gucci owner Kering. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)