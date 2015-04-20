PARIS, April 20 Chinese tourists spent a record
amount on luxury goods last month, helped by shopping sprees in
Europe as the weak euro made items cheaper than at home, VAT
refund company Global Blue said.
Spending by Chinese tourists, the biggest buyers of luxury
goods, soared by 122 percent in March after a 52 percent rise in
February, bringing the increase for the first quarter to 67
percent, Global Blue said in a report published on Monday.
This compared with a rise of 32 percent in the fourth
quarter and 18 percent in 2014.
Many Chinese tourists have stayed away from luxury hot spot
Hong Kong - where big brands have invested significantly in new
shops in recent years - following pro-democracy protests last
year.
"This continues to reflect the redirection of Chinese
spending from Hong Kong towards Europe in particular, given the
widening of the price differentials, which is a much-discussed
theme during the ongoing reporting season," broker Barclays said
in a note about the Global Blue figures.
Exchange rate movements have led to significant regional
price differences, with the same luxury item sometimes costing
more than 50 percent less in European capitals than in major
Chinese cities.
The trend has encouraged Asian buyers to snap up goods in
Europe and resell them at home, a practice often referred to as
parallel trading or the grey market and which brands worry could
raise issues about their products' perceived authenticity.
Broker JPMorgan Cazenove estimates 20 to 40 percent of
luxury sales in mainland China are now parallel, based on what
luxury goods executives and consultants have said.
Last week, Burberry said it would re-align prices
to match rivals after brands such as Chanel and Patek Philippe
cut prices in Asia by over 20 percent to reduce the discrepancy
with Europe.
Kering will be expected to give an update on its
pricing policy, particularly for its flagship Gucci brand, when
it posts first-quarter results on Tuesday.
Global Blue said overall, worldwide global tourism spending
reached its highest level in March since May 2011 despite
Russian spending falling 39 percent, against a 51 percent drop
in January.
Watches and jewellery performed best, with sales up 67
percent in March against 32 percent the previous month, it said.
Leather goods sales rose 50 percent, versus 24 percent in
February.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Susan Thomas)