PARIS Aug 23 From crocodile farms to rose
fields, suppliers of luxury material have become top acquisition
targets for names like LVMH and Gucci owner Kering
as they race to lock in rare skills and ingredients
vital to their brands' survival.
Having invested heavily in recent years to open shops around
the world, notably in emerging markets, luxury leaders are now
competing to control the supply lines behind their sales.
"We are ready to make the necessary investments when the
know-how or raw materials associated with the quality of our
objects are threatened," said Guillaume de Seynes, head of
manufacturing and equity investments at Hermes.
Illustrating that thinking is LVMH's deal last month to pay
2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for 80 percent of Italy's Loro
Piana, one of the world's top cashmere makers, which herds its
own Andean llama-like vicunas, prized for their fine, tawny
hair.
Analysts expect Loro Piana will, over time, focus solely on
supplying LVMH's stable of fashion brands such as Fendi and
Celine, and stop supplying rivals. With one Loro Piana overcoat
requiring the fleeces of 25-30 animals and retailing for around
14,000 euros in Milan, that's a precious resource to own.
Meanwhile, in the watch industry, Cartier owner Richemont
and Kering, among others, have been stepping up their
investments in parts providers as a response to a move by Swatch
Group to cut back on third-party deals and focus
instead on its own brands.
The latest acquisitions add to luxury's trend towards
vertical integration - controlling everything from the cutting
room up to the shop rail. This, says Bernstein luxury goods
analyst Mario Ortelli, "gives you a competitive advantage,
raises barriers to entry and underscores the image of your
high-quality products."
Most supply chain investments so far hover around 20-50
million euros. In 2011, LVMH spent 60 million euros to buy watch
dial maker ArteCad and another 47 million euros for 51 percent
of Singapore-based Heng Long, a crocodile leather tannery.
Analysts and bankers expect big brands to keep up the pace
of these size of acquisitions; the 1.9 billion in cash on LVMH's
balance sheet at end-June shows ample funds for continued
spending.
JASMINE AND ROSES
In the cosmetics world, Dior, Chanel and Hermes have been
forging exclusive partnerships with plant growers to guarantee
raw material supplies.
Dior has struck deals with farmers in Switzerland and Africa
to ensure supplies of ingredients vital to new perfumes and
creams it plans to launch in 2014. It has also bought land near
Grasse, France's perfume capital with thousands of acres of
flower farming, to grow its own jasmine and roses.
"Our concern is ensuring continuity in the quality of the
products we use and being able to trace them," said Edouard
Mauvais-Jarvis, scientific communications director at Parfums
Christian Dior.
Chanel, which also grows jasmine and roses near Grasse for
its No.5 perfume, is so concerned with preserving the quality of
its materials that it has built extraction machines in the
middle of the fields to avoid the flowers being bruised in
transport.
The privately-owned company recently re-introduced
Florentine Iris, which yields an expensive and rare extract
after several years, to Grasse for its No. 19 perfume and has
set up a partnership with a sandalwood grower in New Caledonia.
The trend to secure materials stretches to clothing too:
Chanel bought Scottish cashmere maker Barrie Knitwear last year
and also owns embroiderer Lesage and feather specialist Lemarié.
Christian Dior bought Paris-based embroiderer Vermont last year.
PERFECT SKIN
Handbag makers Hermes and LVMH have bought up live supplies
- the former now owns an alligator farm in Louisiana and two
crocodile farms in Australia while the latter purchased the
Johnstone River crocodile farm in Australia early this year to
compliment its 2012 purchase of France's Roux tannery.
A high-grade crocodile skin can cost several thousand euros
and it takes belly skin from three porosus crocodiles - the most
sought-after because of their regular scales - to make one
Hermes Kelly bag, originally designed for 50s actress Grace
Kelly and still loved by celebrities. The bags fetch around
30,000 euros each at Hermes' Paris shops.
Industry sources say Kering, formerly known as PPR, may
invest in python farms after acquiring exotic skin tannery
France Croco earlier this year. Kering declined to comment.
There are, however, limits to the kinds of businesses luxury
goods companies can bring in-house, which has forced them to
find alternative ways of securing supplies.
Hermes is faced with a dwindling supply of calf leather -
its No.1 raw material - because supply is driven by meat traders
who are responding to a drop in consumer demand for veal and
thus rearing and slaughtering fewer animals. Meanwhile, demand
for luxury leather goods is still growing and forcing the price
of quality hides up by 20-30 percent a year.
But raising its own calves makes little sense for Hermes as
80 percent of the animal's value lies in its meat and only one
or two skins out of 10 are good enough for its handbags.
With fewer skins available, the company is hoping to protect
its supply chain by financing vaccines against ringworm, which
can cause scars - thus ensuring more hides that do come to
market are flawless.
($1 = 0.7500 euros)
(Additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Milan; Editing by
Sophie Walker)