BRIEF-Popular announces appointment of Richard Carrión as executive chairman and Ignacio Alvarez as CEO
Dec 2 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG
* Says Standard & Poor's lowers rating - Luzerner Kantonalbank with new AA rating (previously: AA +) Source text: bit.ly/1yA2k1c Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)