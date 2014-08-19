Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
Aug 19 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG : * Says H1 profit after tax 94.4 million Swiss francs (plus 3.4%) * Says confirms earnings forecast for 2014 * Says continues to expect for 2014 result to be about that of level of 2013
(result after tax 2013: CHF 179.3 million) * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1rQDO7v] * Further company coverage
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
* Says it decided to allocate 0.07 euro ($0.0749) dividend per share