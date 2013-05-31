PARIS May 31 Luxury goods group LVMH on Friday asked for the dismissal of a French market watchdog inquiry into the build-up of its first 17 percent stake in rival Hermes.

"The procedure should be dismissed. .. There are serious violations to the presumption of innocence, in the impartiality of investigators," LVMH laywer George Terrier said at a hearing.

