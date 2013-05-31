BRIEF-NPG Technology posts FY net profit of 577,998 euros
* FY NET SALES 447,729 EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2rnP8S7
PARIS May 31 Luxury goods group LVMH on Friday asked for the dismissal of a French market watchdog inquiry into the build-up of its first 17 percent stake in rival Hermes.
"The procedure should be dismissed. .. There are serious violations to the presumption of innocence, in the impartiality of investigators," LVMH laywer George Terrier said at a hearing.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Dunkin' Brands Group - Katherine Jaspon to receive increase in base salary to annualized base salary of $400,000, retroactive to April 7- sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sdjvbA) Further company coverage: