PARIS, Sept 1 LVMH has hired Ian
Rogers, an Apple Inc iTunes senior director, to be its
new head of digital, as part of the luxury group's drive to more
fully embrace the Internet.
It marks one of the most high profile hires from the digital
industry as fashion, jewellery and cosmetics brands race to
build up teams able to engage online customers.
Previously, transfers went the other way around as Apple
poached several luxury executives including Angela Ahrendts,
former Burberry Chief Executive, and Paul Deneve,
former boss of Saint Laurent, owned by Kering.
Last year, L'Oreal created the job of chief
digital officer to expand its presence online and hired the
Bulgarian-born and French-educated Lubomira Rochet who sits on
the cosmetics group's executive committee.
Rogers ran Beats Music before the company was bought last
year by Apple and then joined its iTunes team as a senior
director.
As the tech giant rolled out Apple Music, its new music
streaming service, Rogers oversaw the radio portion. Apple said
in August that the service had attracted more than 11 million
members during its free trial period, a response that music
industry experts called respectable but not overwhelming.
In Rogers, Apple is losing a leader with a strong track
record of innovation, said Ted Cohen, a former music executive
who is now managing partner of TAG Strategic, a digital
entertainment consultancy.
"He is the smartest and most compassionate digital music guy
I've met in my career," he said. "I think it's Apple's loss."
Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
Rogers takes up his new job at LVMH in October.
While luxury goods sales globally have slowed down in recent
years to around 5 percent annually, luxury online sales have
been rising by more than 20-30 percent, albeit from a very low
base.
