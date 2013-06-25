PARIS, June 25 The daughter of LVMH
boss Bernard Arnault, will take a top role at Louis Vuitton, the
world's biggest luxury brand, the French luxury goods group said
on Tuesday.
Delphine Arnault, 38, is leaving her post as deputy general
manager of Dior, which she has held since 2008, to take a
similar role at Louis Vuitton in September, reporting to chief
executive, Michael Burke.
Her appointment comes as Louis Vuitton, known for its
monogrammed handbags, faces a drop in European sales and
sluggish demand in China.
Along with younger brother Antoine, who is currently chief
executive of luxury Italian shoe maker Berluti, Bernard
Arnault's eldest daughter Delphine has been groomed since her
teens to take senior roles within LVMH.
A graduate of prestigious French business school EDHEC and
the London School of Economics, she first learned the ropes of
the family-controlled business as a teenage sales girl at a Dior
boutique. She now sits on the LVMH board.
In her role at Dior, Arnault was credited for bringing
creative director Raf Simons on board last year after the
departure of John Galliano.
Simons' modern take on heritage Dior designs has since met
with critical and commercial success, propelling sales and
demand for couture clothes.
In December, Christian Dior Couture reported sales for the
half-year to Oct. 31 up 18 percent at 632 million euros ($840
million) and said margins had improved.
Delphine Arnault's father is chairman, chief executive and
controlling shareholder of LVMH and the wealthiest man in
France, controlling 60 luxury brands and a business that spans
fashion, perfume, wine and watches.
Bernard Arnault caused an uproar in France when he sought
Belgian citizenship last September - a move he said was meant to
protect a foundation designed to control his family's holdings
in LVMH if he dies, not to dodge new wealth taxes.
He has since abandoned plans to apply for Belgian
citizenship.
Arnault is currently locked in a battle with the Hermes
family, whom he shocked in 2010 by revealing that he
held a 14 percent stake in their company.
Last month, the French stockmarket regulator AMF called for
LVMH to receive the maximum fine for having failed to disclose
moves to build up its holding in the 175-year-old maker of
Birkin and Kelly handbags.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)