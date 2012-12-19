(Updates with confirmation from LVMH)
BRUSSELS Dec 19 Brussels prosecutors are
investigating Belgian companies owned by Bernard Arnault, chief
executive of French luxury group LVMH, as part of his
application for Belgian nationality.
"It is a purely administrative inquiry, one that is required
as part of the framework of acquiring Belgian citizenship," an
LVMH spokesman said on Wednesday.
Belgian business dailies De Tijd and L'Echo both reported
the investigation had been running for two months. Arnault
applied to become Belgian in September.
Brussels prosecutors declined to comment.
Arnault, France's richest man, has several companies in
Belgium, a number of them officially based in a modest apartment
building in the Belgian capital, others in a glass office block
on chic commercial street Avenue Louise.
News of the investigation emerged days after French movie
star Gerard Depardieu said he was planning to move to Belgium to
avoid tax increases in France.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Lionel Laurent in
Paris; Editing by Dan Lalor)