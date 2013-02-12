A Bulgari exhibit stand is seen during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh/Files

ZURICH Jean-Christophe Babin, currently head of LVMH's (LVMH.PA) biggest watch brand TAG Heuer, will take over as chief executive of Italian jewellery brand Bulgari.

TAG Heuer spokeswoman Mariam Bouaziz said that Babin would take over at Bulgari before June 30, confirming a report in Swiss newspaper Le Temps on Tuesday.

Babin, who has headed TAG Heuer for 12 years, will replace Michael Burke, who left in December to take over as head of LVMH's flagship brand Louis Vuitton.

LVMH bought Bulgari for 3.7 billion euros in 2011 to strengthen its watch and jewellery business. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Goodman)