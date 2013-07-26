A migrant construction worker looks at a poster advertising luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton as he walks on a main street in Shanghai October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Files

PARIS French luxury goods group LVMH (LVMH.PA) on Friday said it wished to focus on growing its watch and jewellery business without making acquisitions and that restructuring and revamping the Bulgari brand was its priority.

"The focus is on organic growth," LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony told investors in a conference call about second-quarter results, adding that turning around Bulgari, acquired in 2011 for 3.7 billion euros, was a "long-term process." (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)