MILAN/PARIS Nov 2 Italy's market watchdog has
fined LVMH managing director Antonio Belloni 350,000
euros ($388,185.00) for divulging confidential information to a
fund manager before the luxury group's 2011 acquisition of
jeweller Bulgari.
Belloni informed Alessandro Sonvico, an asset manager at
Swiss-based wealth manager Pentagram, of an upcoming LVMH offer
for Bulgari shares, Consob said in a statement on Wednesday.
Consob also said it had fined Sonvico 350,000 euros.
Belloni denies the charges against him and LVMH said he
would appeal the Consob decision.
"Mr. Belloni notes the administrative decision by Consob
which he has decided to appeal, challenging all aspects of the
charges against him," Belloni's lawyers said.
No-one at Pentagram was immediately available to comment.
Sonvico did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to
comment via Linkedin.
Consob also said Belloni was barred from holding any
management role in a listed company for eight months.
LVMH said that according to its French and Italian lawyers,
none of the positions held by Belloni would be affected by the
Consob decision.
"LVMH, which has been fully informed by Antonio Belloni
throughout, maintains full confidence in its group managing
director whose loyalty and integrity have been constant features
since he first joined the Group in 2001," the group said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris.
Editing by Jane Merriman)