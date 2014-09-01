* Carcelle credited with building world No.1 luxury brand
* Louis Vuitton has struggled since his departure in 2012
* Brand battling to restore fortunes by moving upmarket
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Sept 1 Yves Carcelle, the man credited
with turning Louis Vuitton into the world's biggest luxury brand
by revenue, died on Sunday, Louis Vuitton parent LVMH
said.
Carcelle, an energetic, self-made man who headed Louis
Vuitton for more than two decades until 2012, died of cancer. He
was 66 years old.
His death comes as LVMH is working hard to revive Louis
Vuitton by moving it upmarket after sales growth plummeted in
the past two years.
"A tireless traveller, Yves was a pioneer ... Always
curious, passionate and in motion, he was one of the most
inspiring leaders of men and women whom I have ever had the
privilege of knowing," LVMH Chief Executive and founder Bernard
Arnault said in a statement on Monday.
Louis Vuitton is the biggest profit and cash generator for
LVMH, the world's No.1 luxury group which owns more than 60
brands including fashion labels Christian Dior, Celine and
Fendi, jeweller Bulgari and cognac maker Hennessy.
Carcelle, a charismatic manager who inspired his teams to
work as much as him, including on weekends, was regarded as the
smooth implementer of Arnault's global ambitions for Louis
Vuitton.
"He led the industry into retail away from the wholesale
model and played a key role in the development of the global
luxury goods industry," said Julian Easthope, a luxury goods
analyst at Barclays.
Louis Vuitton was an industry trailblazer, one of the first
major luxury brands to only sell its goods in directly operated
shops and never offer discounts.
During his tenure, Carcelle quadrupled Louis Vuitton's store
network to just under 470, many of them in strategically
important emerging markets such as China.
He grew the brand's revenue from an estimated 500 million
euros ($657 million) in 1990 to more than 7 billion and oversaw
its diversification into watches and jewellery, and into
ready-to-wear under the stewardship of designer Marc Jacobs.
LEARNING ON THE JOB
Colleagues said Carcelle knew little about luxury when he
became Louis Vuitton's strategy director in 1989 and, a year
later, its chief executive. Yet, he quickly won Arnault's trust
and became one of his most respected lieutenants.
"There was a lot of mutual respect between the two men even
though they had very different personalities," an LVMH executive
said of Arnault and Carcelle, declining to be named.
"Carcelle was very different from Arnault. Arnault is cold
and not really somebody who easily gets excited about something,
while Carcelle was very spontaneous and open."
Carcelle, a graduate from the prestigious Polytechnique
engineering school and business school Insead, learned skills on
the job, colleagues said, from exploiting links between art and
luxury for marketing purposes to finding the right location for
a store.
Before joining LVMH, he turned around French home textile
brand Descamps and worked for fast-moving consumer brands such
as Spontex sponges.
His departure in 2012 came as Louis Vuitton's sales growth
was starting to slow down after years of double-digit increases,
calling for a management change, particularly as Carcelle was in
his early 60s.
Arnault appointed little-known Spanish Danone manager Jordi
Constans as chief executive in 2011 and gave Carcelle a year to
groom him. But in 2012, less than a month into the job, Constans
resigned for health reasons and was replaced by LVMH veteran
Michael Burke.
Last year, Arnault's daughter Delphine, ex-Dior deputy
general manager, became Burke's deputy and influenced the choice
of designer Nicolas Ghesquiere to replace Marc Jacobs at Louis
Vuitton.
Over the years, Delphine Arnault has been increasingly
positioning herself as LVMH's top talent-seeker, leading the
group's investments in young brands such as shoemaker Nicholas
Kirkwood and designer J.W. Anderson, and creating the LVMH
fashion designer prize.
When Carcelle resigned in 2012, he remained a member of
LVMH's executive board and became president of the Louis Vuitton
foundation, a Frank Gehry-designed museum outside Paris that
will house its art collection and is due to open next month.
(1 US dollar = 0.7613 euro)
