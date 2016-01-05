Jan 5 Buyout firm Catterton has agreed to join
forces with luxury goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis
Vuitton SE and investment firm Groupe Arnault in the
creation of L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity firm.
L Catterton will couple Catterton's buyout expertise with
LVMH's global presence to invest in brands and companies with
"high growth opportunities in categories with attractive
consumer economics," the firms said in a statement on Tuesday.
The new entity, whose headquarters will be in Greenwich,
Connecticut and London, will combine Catterton's North American
and Latin American private equity operations with LVMH and
Groupe Arnault's European and Asian private equity and real
estate investments.
Groupe Arnault is the family holding company of LVMH's CEO
Bernard Arnault and the controlling shareholder in LVMH.
L Catterton is the culmination of a professional
relationship that dates back to 1998, when LVMH and Groupe
Arnault first invested in Catterton's funds.
Catterton's investments include fitness chain Pure Barre and
fast casual salad chain Chopt Creative Salad Company. LVMH's
and Groupe Arnault's investments include Italian casual dining
concept Cigierre and high-end shoe brand Giuseppe Zanotti.
L Catterton expects to grow its assets under management to
more than $12 billion. The transaction is expected to close
early in 2016, subject to approvals.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)