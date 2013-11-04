BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PARIS Nov 4 Ex-Balenciaga designer Nicolas Ghesquiere has been appointed creative director for womenswear at luxury brand Louis Vuitton, parent LVMH said on Monday.
Ghesquiere will present his first collection in March 2014, the luxury group added. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.