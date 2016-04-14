PARIS, April 14 LVMH Chief Executive
Bernard Arnault said on Thursday that total sales at fashion and
cosmetics brand Christian Dior, the luxury group's
parent company, could reach more than 5 billion euros ($5.63
billion) this year.
"The sales of Dior are starting to become quite
significant... they could be more than 5 billion euros in 2016,"
Arnault told shareholders at LVMH's annual general meeting in
Paris.
Dior Couture, the fashion division of the brand, on Tuesday
published a 1 percent drop in reported sales to 429 million
euros in the three months to March 31, hit by a drop in tourist
numbers in Paris and several major Asian markets.
A year ago, Christian Dior Couture's sales growth during the
period was above 20 percent in reported terms.
