PARIS Oct 22 LVMH's Dior on Thursday
said Raf Simons was leaving after more than three years at the
creative helm of the fashion brand to develop his own eponymous
label.
"It is a decision, based entirely on my desire to focus on
other interests in my life, including my own brand," Simons said
in a statement.
Simons' surprise departure comes after creative director
Alexander Wang left Kering's Balenciaga fashion brand
last month for the same reason.
Dior said Simons' collection shown earlier this month during
Paris Fashion Week would be his last. It did not say who would
replace him.
In his statement, the Belgian designer thanked Dior Chief
Executive Sidney Toledano for his leadership adding his
"thoughtful, heartfelt and inspired management will also remain
as one of the most important experience of my professional
career."
Dior's comparable sales growth decelerated in the quarter to
Sep. to 5 percent from 8 percent the previous quarter. They
reached a total of 1.7 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in the year
to June 30.
Simons, who previously worked for fashion house Jil Sander,
had joined Dior after a long search for a successor to John
Galliano who was sacked in after a drunken anti-Semitic outburst
in a Paris bar in 2011.
Galliano has since been rehabilitated through his work for
privately held fashion house Maison Martin Margiela, part of
Diesel owner OTB group.
