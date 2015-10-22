PARIS Oct 22 LVMH's fashion brand Dior on Thursday said designer Raf Simons was leaving to develop his own brand.

"It is a decision, based entirely on my desire to focus on other interests in my life, including my own brand," Simons said in a statement.

Simons' surprise departure comes after creative director Alexander Wang left Kering's Balenciaga fashion brand last month for the same reason.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)