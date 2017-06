PARIS Nov 25 French luxury goods group LVMH said on Friday it would pay an interim dividend of 0.80 euros per share on Dec. 2.

The last trading day with rights to the interim dividend is Monday, Nov. 28, the company said in a statement.

LVMH owns brands including Moet & Chandon champagne, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. The group's shares have fallen 14.9 percent since late October, while the STOXX 50 eurozone blue-chip index has lost 17.1 percent. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Will Waterman)