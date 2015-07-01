* Donna Karan resigns as chief designer of brand bearing her
name
* DKI says move is part of refocus on the DKNY brand
* Analysts estimate Donna Karan, DKNY sales over 400 million
euros
PARIS, July 1 Donna Karan has resigned as chief
designer of the fashion brand she founded and sold to French
luxury goods owner LVMH as the group opts to
concentrate on its more accessible DKNY line.
Parent company Donna Karan Internationl (DKI) said it
planned to suspend fashion shows and designer collections "for a
period of time" but would continue to support its significant
licence business for products such as watches and eyewear.
"DKI will also reorganise its teams and restructure in order
to substantially increase its focus on the DKNY brand," it said
in a statement on Wednesday.
New-York born Karan, 66, said that after "much
soul-searching" she had decided to spend more time on her
separate Urban Zen brand.
Fashion experts had long been saying that her mainline Donna
Karan New York label lost appeal among consumers after becoming
too zany with designs featuring tribal prints.
The move is part of a wider clean-up at LVMH's fashion and
leather brands under the stewardship of division chief
Pierre-Yves Roussel.
In April, the company hired Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne,
founders of the New York-based and award-winning brand Public
School, as designers for DKNY, a more street-smart and less
expensive label than the high-end Donna Karan brand.
Analysts estimate DKI made just over 400 million euros
($444 million) in 2014 with more than 90 percent of revenue
coming from the DKNY brand.
The two brands together have over 275 retail stores and more
than 80 in-store outlets across 41 countries.
When Donna Karan sold her brand to LVMH in 2001, the group
was looking to gain a stronger presence in the US market.
At the time, she had obtained from LVMH the right to exploit
the Urban Zen brand she had also created, a move that surprised
many industry observers since it was a rival brand to her own.
DKI said Donna Karan would remain an adviser to the company.
Earlier this year, LVMH decided to restructure the
underperforming Marc by Marc Jacobs line and fold it into the
main Marc Jacobs collection which is also being streamlined.
Marc Jacobs also been closing shops including a flagship one
on the plush Place du Palais Royal in Paris.
In 2013, Marc Jacobs left the creative helm of Louis
Vuitton, LVMH's biggest luxury brand, to focus on his eponymous
brand and its planned initial public offering expected to take
place in the next few years.
($1 = 0.9012 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Keith Weir)