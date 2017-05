Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris fashion week September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci from his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Italian designer Riccardo Tisci appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS Riccardo Tisci, who revitalised Givenchy with his dark, edgy vibe, is leaving after twelve years as creative designer, the French fashion house said on Thursday.

The statement described the parting as mutual and effective on the expiry of Tisci's contract on January 31, adding that a successor will be announced soon.

Tisci's exit will strengthen speculation he could be headed to Versace, though there is no confirmation as yet.

Tisci did not say what he would do next but said he wished to focus on his "personal interests and passions".

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, Givenchy's parent, said: "The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision to sustain its continuous success, and I would like to warmly thank him for his core contribution to the house’s development".

Over the past twelve months a string of star designers have left top fashion houses Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Lanvin and most recently Chloe.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)