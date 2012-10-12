* LVMH declines to comment
* French AMF regulator carrying out parallel probe
PARIS Oct 12 Paris prosecutors have launched a
preliminary criminal investigation into the conditions
surrounding luxury group LVMH's building of a stake in
bag maker Hermes, the Paris prosecutor's office said
on Friday.
The move is a potential boon for Hermes, which last month
asked prosecutors to open a probe into alleged insider trading
and share manipulation by LVMH related to its shock
stake-building two years ago.
The financial crimes unit of the French police is making
preliminary checks, according to an official at the prosecutor's
office. The prosecutor could subsequently either hand the case
to an independent investigating magistrate or drop it
altogether.
LVMH, which has built up a stake of 22.6 percent in Hermes,
declined to comment.
After Hermes sought the probe last month, LVMH, led by
billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault, said it planned in turn
to file a complaint for "blackmail, slander and illegal
competition" and repeated that its initial stakebuilding was
"perfectly regular".
The luxury goods company already controls brands from Louis
Vuitton to Bulgari but Arnault is widely believed to be
fascinated by the rarified quality of Hermes, known for its
15,000 euro Kelly and Birkin leather bags and 400 euro silk
scarves.
France's AMF stock market regulator, which is holding a
parallel investigation into the case, said earlier this month it
did not believe LVMH had engaged in insider trading or share
price manipulation when it bought its first 14 percent stake in
Hermes in 2010.
LVMH acquired its 14 percent stake, which it quickly raised
to 17.1 percent, through equity derivatives that allowed the
luxury group not to declare its holding. It is normal practice
for prosecutors to ask the AMF for advice before launching a
formal investigation.
The AMF has transferred the case to its sanctions committee
to decide whether LVMH had done anything wrong. The panel is due
to examine the case in the first few months of next year.
The legal loophole allowing a party to stealthily use
derivatives to build up a stake in a listed company, has
recently been closed, following amendments to French law.
LVMH's stakebuilding has led to a feud between it and
Hermes, which views the move as hostile and has created a
majority family shareholding to protect it from a takeover by
Arnault.
(Reporting by Thierry Leveque; Writing by James Regan; Editing
by Christian Plumb)