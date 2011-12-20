PARIS Dec 20 The world's biggest luxury
group, LVMH, has increased its stake in leather bag
maker Hermes to 22.3 percent and now has 16 percent of
voting rights, according to a statement from France's AMF stock
market regulator.
LVMH, which previously held 21.4 percent of its smaller
rival, plans to continue buying Hermes shares "according to
circumstances and the market situation", LVMH said in a filing
to the AMF.
The group, led by billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault
said it did not plan to take control of Hermes or make a
takeover offer for the company, according to the AMF.
LVMH has been gradually increasing its holding in Hermes
since it was revealed 14 months ago that it had built up a
surprise 17 percent stake.
Hermes family shareholders have responded to the
stakebuilding by creating a majority family holding that will
shield it from the threat of a takeover.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis and James Regan; Editing by David
Cowell)