PARIS, Sept 3 Luxury goods group LVMH
said on Tuesday it would not appeal a fine imposed by France's
markets watchdog AMF in relation to LVMH's stake-building in
rival Hermes.
In July, the AMF fined LVMH 8 million euros ($10.53 million)
for failing to properly disclose its stake-building in rival
Hermes before 2010.
LVMH said in a statement that while it would have been
"entirely justified" in appealing the AMF fine, it had decided
to bring a definitive end to the AMF proceedings to avoid
interference with "the sound management" of its stake in Hermes,
which stands at 23.1 percent.
While not as high as the maximum 10 million-euro fine that
could have been imposed, the AMF fine had come as a victory for
Hermes - the 175-year-old maker of Birkin and Kelly handbags -
in its fight to punish LVMH for secretly building up a stake.
The AMF's enforcement committee had notably condemned the
"unusual" way LVMH had amassed its shares, buying equity swaps
with a number of banks so as to avoid disclosure requirements
and using foreign subsidiaries that were not listed as
consolidated units until its 2010 annual report.
LVMH stressed that throughout its proceedings, the AMF
"expressly confirmed that in acquiring its equity stake in
Hermès, LVMH never breached regulations regarding ownership
thresholds or engaged in insider trading or market manipulation"
With the AMF chapter closed, the rest of the battle has yet
to be played out, as Hermes in June launched a fresh round of
legal proceedings against its arch-rival to obtain the outright
cancellation of the equity swaps used by LVMH.
LVMH said on Tuesday it will take all necessary action to
end "the baseless legal proceedings being pursued by Hermès
management and to recover compensation for the serious harm
their actions have caused."
Hermes declined to comment.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)