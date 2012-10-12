(Corrects size of LVMH stake in Hermes to 22.6 percent from
22.3 percent)
PARIS Oct 12 Paris prosecutors have launched a
preliminary criminal investigation into the conditions
surrounding luxury group LVMH's building of a stake in
bag maker Hermes, the Paris prosecutor's office said
on Friday.
The move comes after Hermes last month asked prosecutors to
open a probe into alleged insider trading and share manipulation
by LVMH.
The police are making "checks", according to an official at
the prosecutor's office. The prosecutor could subsequently
either hand the case to an independent investigating magistrate
or drop it altogether.
LVMH, which has built up a stake of 22.6 percent in Hermes,
declined to comment. The group led by billionaire businessman
Bernard Arnault said last month it planned in turn to file a
complaint for "blackmail, slander and illegal competition" and
repeated that its initial stakebuilding was "perfectly regular".
(Reporting by Thierry Leveque; Additional reporting by
Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)