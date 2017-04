PARIS, Sept 3 Luxury goods group LVMH said on Tuesday it had decided against appealing a disciplinary decision imposed by France's markets watchdog AMF in relation to LVMH's stake-building in rival Hermes.

In July, the AMF fined LVMH 8 million euros for failing to properly disclose its stake-building in rival Hermes before 2010.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)