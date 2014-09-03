PARIS, Sept 3 French luxury groups LVMH
and Hermes said on Wednesday they have
struck a deal that brings to an end their dispute over LVMH's
23.2 percent stake in the maker of Birkin and Kelly handbags.
Hermes has objected to the holding ever since it learned of
it in 2010, and LVMH was sanctioned by the market regulator AMF
for failing to properly disclose the stakebuilding.
Under the deal announced by both companies, LVMH will
distribute all its shares in 177-year-old family-controlled
Hermes to its shareholders, and LVMH's largest shareholder,
Christian Dior, will in turn distribute the Hermes
shares it gets to its own shareholders.
LVMH, Dior and Groupe Arnault - the family holding of LVMH
which will have 8.5 percent of Hermes after the distribution -
have also undertaken not to acquire any shares in Hermes for the
next five years.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Blaise Robinson)