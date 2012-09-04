Louis Vuitton sunglasses are seen at the largest Louis Vuitton store in China, which is located in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

PARIS LVMH(LVMH.PA), the world's largest luxury group, said on Tuesday the terms of its entry into the capital of smaller peer Hermes(HRMS.PA) were "perfectly regular" and that it would file a counter complaint against Hermes.

LVMH said in the statement that it planned to file a complaint for "blackmail, slander, and illegal competition."

Earlier on Tuesday, Hermes said it had filed a complaint on July 10 against LVMH over LVMH's building of a stake of over 20 percent in Hermes. (Read about Hermes complaint here)

