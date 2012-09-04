PARIS LVMH(LVMH.PA), the world's largest luxury group, said on Tuesday the terms of its entry into the capital of smaller peer Hermes(HRMS.PA) were "perfectly regular" and that it would file a counter complaint against Hermes.
LVMH said in the statement that it planned to file a complaint for "blackmail, slander, and illegal competition."
Earlier on Tuesday, Hermes said it had filed a complaint on July 10 against LVMH over LVMH's building of a stake of over 20 percent in Hermes. (Read about Hermes complaint here)
