PARIS Aug 3 LVMH's biggest watch
brand, Tag Heuer, is planning to close one of its directly
operated shops in Hong Kong due to the high rent and lower
sales, the head of the luxury group's watch unit said on Monday.
"I am not sure if the shop will be closed this year or next
but for sure I want to close it because of high rental costs and
a drop in traffic," Jean-Claude Biver told Reuters on Monday.
LVMH is one of several luxury groups including Gucci-owner
Kering which said last week they were trying to
renegotiate rents and mulling closures after losing business
among Chinese tourists who, partly for currency reasons, prefer
to shop in Europe or Japan.
The Tag Heuer shop is located on Causeway Bay's Russell
Street, which in 2013 was one of the most expensive luxury
strips in the world.
Many shop owners in Hong Kong have had to cut rents to
retain top clients such as luxury brands whose presence is
essential to preserve an area's prestige and attractiveness.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by David Evans)