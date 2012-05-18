* Offers 'ultra-luxe' hand made bags
* Distribution control helps maintain image
* Megastores straddle high-end, mass market divide
* Estimated revenue of 6.5 bln euros could double
By Pascale Denis
PARIS, May 18 French luxury giant LVMH
is struggling to retain its image as exclusive and high-end
creators of $10,000 alligator handbags and goat-lined fur coats,
while opening enough stores and reaching enough customers to
keep profits high.
Thus far LVMH has managed the balance well, but it is taking
no chances, offering customers inceasingly expensive and bespoke
services in an effort to retain a high-end mystique around
brands in danger of becoming ubiquitous.
LVMH is taking particular care to protect the image of Louis
Vuitton, the group's signature brand, which accounts for 45
percent of operating profit, and has boasted double digit
percentage growth through the financial crisis.
It is the company's cash cow - with estimated revenues of
6.5 billion euros ($8.41 billion) - and analysts estimate that
if handled well, Louis Vuitton could see its sales nearly double
within seven years, with much of the growth coming from Asia.
"LVMH remains very conscious of the risk that its bags, tied
to the relative accessiblity of the monogrammed bags, might
become too common," said Serge Carrieria, a specialist in luxury
brands and professor at the French university L'Institut
d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.
Louis Vuitton's revenues are almost double those of rival
luxury goods group PPR's Gucci, widely considered its
closest French competitor.
THE HERMES MODEL
The company is trying to counter the image that the Louis
Vuitton monogram is both too common and easily copied by
offering certain customers bespoke leather bags that cost two or
three times more than the standard 800 euro Louis Vuitton bag.
In this LVMH is taking a page from Hermes, the
family run luxury concern that boasts 30 percent operating
margins and in which LVMH recently took a 22 percent stake.
Hermes retains an aura of rare exclusivity by maintaining
long waiting lists for some items, like its 4,000 euro Kelly
bag, and charging up to 100,000 euros for a snakeskin coat.
Much of Hermes's leather goods are still handmade, allowing
the company to charge eye-popping prices for even small items
such as wallets and key rings.
At Louis Vuitton, customers can choose from 26 patterns and
eight different animal skin colors for the leather goods they
want. Artisans in a suburb of Paris will produce the product in
four to six weeks and guarantee that few if any replicas will be
produced.
Such bespoke items can cost anywhere from 5,000 euros to
several times that, and customers are encouraged to feel that
they are not just buying a luxury object, but participating in
the creation of a brand's image.
"In all the Louis Vuitton stores the buying experience is
incredible. Even if you buy a bag for 600 euros everything is
done to give you the feeling of acquiring an exceptional
product," said one analyst who requested anonymity.
A SLOW ROLLOUT
But while LVMH tries to burnish the image around its
products, an iron hand over the distribution network allows it
to not only control margins but make sure that its marketing
decisions are adhered to.
In order to protect the sense of timelessness around the
brands, LVMH does not allow Louis Vuitton items to go on sale, a
move that would be more difficult for PPR, which does not
control its distribution network to the same extent.
LVMH is also careful about the roll-out of new stores - none
were opened in 2011 - aware that the brand would suffer from too
much visibility. At the same time, Louis Vuitton, which now has
461 stores in 50 countries, favours increasing floor size at
existing stores.
It is also gradually rolling out well-located megastores
exceeding 1,000 square feet. Another sign of the tension between
the brand's mass-market appeal and the necessity of preserving
its up-market appeal.
The stores, located in high traffic areas such as the Champs
Elysee in Paris, Bond Street in London and 5th Avenue in New
York, can carry pricey rents, but customers are given the
full-on Louis Vuitton experience from clothes to bags to the
smaller leather goods which are extremely profitable.
LVMH believes so strongly in the concept of megastores that
it plans to open another six stores exceeding 1,000 square feet
to add to the 14 that exist.
"They focus on offering their products in increasingly large
shops," said another analyst who requested anonymity. "This
optimizes the network and maximizes sales per square metre."
Even as the megastores lure thousands, they minister to
their favoured customers in separate "salons" that offer the
luxurious custom bags that the tourists and curiosity seekers
who flock to the stores can only dream of.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting by Pascale Denis)