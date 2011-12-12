* Fendi CEO Burke to become new Bulgari CEO in Feb.
* Louis Vuitton's Beccari to replace Burke at Fendi
* Beccari's replacement to be announced later -LVMH
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, Dec 12 LVMH said on
Monday that Michael Burke, head of Italian fashion brand Fendi,
would become chief executive of jeweller Bulgari in February as
part of a management reshuffle following its acquisition.
As part of the deal completed over the summer, Bulgari Chief
Executive Francesco Trapani took over the chairmanship of LVMH's
watch and jewellery division and a replacement for him at the
helm of the Italian jeweller was expected to be found.
LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, also announced that
Pietro Beccari, executive vice president, marketing and
communications at Louis Vuitton, would become chief executive of
Fendi, and his replacement at Vuitton would be announced later.
Burke is credited with having turned formerly family-owned
Fendi into a tightly run luxury brand, and LVMH will be looking
for him to apply the same skills at Bulgari.
Burke, a long-time LVMH lieutenant, started working for the
group in the 1980s. His positions within LVMH include president
of Dior in the United States and Louis Vuitton North American
head as well as Christian Dior Couture chief operating officer.
Beccari, who is leaving Louis Vuitton to head Fendi, is also
chairman of Berluti, LVMH's luxury shoe brand, which will unveil
its first ready-to-wear collection in January at Paris Fashion
Week.
LVMH shares, which have lost 7 percent since Jan. 1, closed
down 2.71 percent at 111.35 euros.
The nomination of a replacement for designer John Galliano at
LVMH's fashion brand Christian Dior is still awaited. Dior said
in October it hoped to announce it before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Will Waterman)