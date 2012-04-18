* Q1 sales rise 14 pct to 6.58 bln euros on lfl basis
* Fashion & Leather goods grows 12 pct on organic basis
* Volume in champagne up 5 pct, Hennessy cognac up 9 pct
* Shares down 1pct
By Nina Sovich
PARIS, April 18 LVMH, the world's
biggest luxury goods group, said first-quarter revenue grew 25
percent thanks to particularly strong growth in Asia and the
United States, as wealthy shoppers shrugged off a tumultuous
global economy.
Nevertheless, the French company, owner of brands such as
Moet Hennessy and fashion designer Celine, described the
economic outlook for Europe as uncertain and said it would keep
a tight control over costs.
Quarterly sales rose 14 percent on a like-for-like basis to
6.58 billion euros ($8.7 billion), with the strongest divisional
growth seen at mall-friendly cosmetics retailer Sephora and
shopping centres chain Dfs.
Growth was also spurred by unexpected strength in the Wine &
Spirits division, several analysts said, due to an increase in
both volume and prices. LVMH said volume in champagne rose by 5
percent, while Hennessy cognac rose 9 percent.
The all-important Fashion & Leather goods division, which
accounts for around a third of the company's revenue and grew 12
percent on an organic basis for the quarter, came in slightly
below some analysts expectations, however.
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault made what some considered bullish
comments at the annual shareholders' meeting in early April,
saying first-quarter growth was above what it had been in the
last quarter of 2011.
And while this was true, the growth did not come primarily
from Fashion & Leather as some expected, indicating the Louis
Vuitton brand, which accounted for half of group operating
profit in 2011, had not performed to the dazzling levels of last
year.
At 0900 GMT LVMH shares were down 1 percent in a flat
market.
"Some in the industry felt a little caught out," said an
analyst who asked not to be named.
PERFORMING WELL
The luxury industry has performed well despite uncertainty
and economic slowdown around the world. Strong growth in
emerging markets, plus a tendency among Asian shoppers to buy
luxury goods when on vacation in Europe, have particularly
helped companies like LVMH.
But all eyes are on the horizon for any signs that these
wealthy Chinese and South American shoppers may be closing their
purses.
Such worries helped drive down Burberry's share
price 5 percent on Wednesday when the company failed to
outperform analyst expectations on its sales
growth.
"They didn't perform badly," said the analyst. "They just
didn't 'wow'."
LVMH has been trying to secure its business by gaining
footholds in a variety of luxury divisions with dispersed
geographic sales.
Last year it bought Italian jeweller Bulgari, helping to
account for a 141 percent rise in reported revenue growth for
the quarter in the watches and jewellery division.
LVMH, which took the luxury world by surprise in late 2010
by announcing it had built a stake in Hermes, said in December
its holding had risen to 22.3 percent though it repeated it did
not want to buy the maker of Kelly handbags and silk scarves.
In February, Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said the
company's priority remained organic growth, with acquisitions
the exception.
Reports that LVMH was in talks to buy German books-to-
perfumes retailer Douglas were not true, a source told
Reuters. Douglas has not been in contact with LVMH, a financial
source said.