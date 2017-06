PARIS Dec 12 LVMH on Monday said Michael Burke, head of Italian fashion brand Fendi, would become chief executive of Bulgari as of February, as part of an internal management reshuffle triggered by its acquisition of the Roman jeweller earlier this year.

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, also announced that Pietro Beccari, executive vice president, marketing and communications at Louis Vuitton, would become chief executive of Fendi and his replacement at Vuitton would be announced later.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)